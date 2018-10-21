49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Deemed game-time call
Witherspoon (concussion) is a game-time decision Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Witherspoon's one of many injured cornerbacks for the 49ers, as Richard Sherman (calf) is a game-time call as well while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is unlikely to play. If Witherspoon can't go, expect Greg Mabin to start at right corner.
