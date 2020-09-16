Witherspoon is in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Witherspoon appears to have sustained a brain injury during Week 1's divisional loss to the Cardinals. With Richard Sherman (calf) expected to spend time on IR, Witherspoon looks likely to slot into the starting lineup across from Emmanuel Moseley when healthy. However, it remains to be seen whether he'll gain full clearance in time to suit up against the Jets on Sunday.
