49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Enters concussion protocol
Witherspoon was placed in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon will need to pass through all five steps of the league-mandated protocol over the next few days to have a shot at suiting up Sunday against the Rams. If the second-year pro is sidelined for any length of time, Greg Mabin, Jimmie Ward (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (shoulder) could all be in store for more reps in the secondary.
