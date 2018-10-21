49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Expected to play Week 7
Witherspoon (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Witherspoon is one of several banged-up cornerbacks for the 49ers, with Richard Sherman (calf) viewed as a game-time call while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is doubtful to play. Witherspoon and K'Waun Williams (shoulder) are trending toward playing and could both handle big snap counts if Ward and Sherman are both sidelined.
