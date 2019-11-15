Play

Witherspoon (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the designation, Witherspoon is still expected to suit up barring a setback, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. The 24-year-old will provide depth in the 49ers' secondary.

