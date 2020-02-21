49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Falls out of favor late in season
Witherspoon had 28 tackles (24 solo), nine passes defended, and interception and a touchdown in 10 games during the 2019 regular season.
Witherspoon got off to a strong start this year, finally looking like a starting NFL corner opposite Richard Sherman before going down to injury in Week 3. Perhaps his foot never fully healed, as the 24-year-old did not look the same upon returning Week 11, eventually losing his starting role to Emmanuel Moseley down the stretch. Witherspoon may have a chance to regain his starting gig during training camp next season, but even if he does, the corner won't have much IDP value with low tackle totals and just three interceptions over 36 career games.
