49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Full participant Thursday
Witherspoon (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon was limited in practice Wednesday after playing through a lingering knee injury last Sunday against the Titans. Barring any major setbacks, the cornerback should be ready for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable for Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Suffers MCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Sustains knee injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will play in Week 13•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Takes over as starter•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...