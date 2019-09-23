49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Getting MRI on foot
Witherspoon, who was carted off during Sunday's game against the Steelers, is dealing with a foot injury and will get an MRI on Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Witherspoon is optimistic that he'll be able to suit up against the Browns in Week 5 following San Francisco's Week 4 bye. Whether that optimism is warranted should be revealed by the MRI results.
