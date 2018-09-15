49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Good to go for Week 2
Witherspoon (ankle) is absent from San Francisco's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 2 tilt against the Lions.
Witherspoon practices in limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to take on a full workload at Friday's session. He looks full go to start at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman.
