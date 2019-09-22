Witherspoon was carted off the field with a leg injury during Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The nature of Witherspoon's injury is unclear. He's been a stud in the 49ers' secondary this season, registering nine tackles, five pass breakups and a pick-six. D.J. Reed will see an uptick in his snap count during Witherspoon's absence.