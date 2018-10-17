49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: In concussion protocol
Witherspoon was placed in the concussion protocol Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports reports.
Witherspoon will work to clear the league's concussion protocol, and his status should be considered up in the air for Sunday's game against the Rams. If the second-year pro is sidelined for any amount of time, expect Greg Mabin to serve as the 49ers' primary right cornerback.
