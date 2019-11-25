49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Injures calf
Witherspoon (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With the 49ers holding a commanding fourth-quarter lead, Witherspoon's likely done for the day even if the injury isn't too serious. Expect another update on the defensive back's status prior to San Francisco's Week 13 clash with the Ravens.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Ready for Sunday's contest•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Practices in limited fashion•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Sitting out MNF•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable for Monday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Won't play Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...