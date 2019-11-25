Play

Witherspoon (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the 49ers holding a commanding fourth-quarter lead, Witherspoon's likely done for the day even if the injury isn't too serious. Expect another update on the defensive back's status prior to San Francisco's Week 13 clash with the Ravens.

