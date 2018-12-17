Witherspoon (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The move comes as no surprise as Witherspoon was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee earlier Monday. The 2017 third-round pick shouldn't have an extensive recovery timetable, but his 2018 season will come to an end two games early. Tarvarius Moore should get the look at starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman for the final weeks of the season.

