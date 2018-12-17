49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lands on injured reserve
Witherspoon (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The move comes as no surprise as Witherspoon was diagnosed with a PCL sprain in his right knee earlier Monday. The 2017 third-round pick shouldn't have an extensive recovery timetable, but his 2018 season will come to an end two games early. Tarvarius Moore should get the look at starting cornerback opposite Richard Sherman for the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Dealing with PCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Avoids major injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Diagnosed with sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will not return Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Leaves game Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...