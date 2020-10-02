Witherspoon (hamstring) was held to limited practice participation Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The fourth-year pro was unable to suit up Week 3 against the Giants, but the depleted San Francisco secondary was still capable of containing Daniel Jones to just 179 yards passing with no touchdowns and one interception. It may be more urgent to get Witherspoon back in the lineup for an upcoming matchup against Philadelphia, though Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled in his own right, composing a 3:6 TD:INT in the early going. Witherspoon was a late addition to the injury report last week before being deemed inactive, but a limited session Thursday provides hope he will be able to suit up against the Eagles.
