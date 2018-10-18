Witherspoon (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon remains in the concussion protocol, but Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the starting cornerback has cleared enough phases of the protocol to participate in non-contact practices. Barring any setbacks, it appears that Witherspoon is on pace to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams.

