49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Limited in practice
Witherspoon (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon was nursing a minor ankle injury last week, but he was able to start and log 64 defensive snaps against the Lions. The 23-year-old's limited status is likely a precautionary measure, and he should be expected to start Sunday against the Chiefs.
