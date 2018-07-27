49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lined up to start
Witherspoon is expected to occupy one of the 49ers' starting cornerback positions this season, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
Witherspoon took hold of one of the outside starting corner spots during his rookie campaign in 2017, and he projects to start alongside Richard Sherman to begin the 2018 season. The 22-year-old recorded 32 tackles and two interceptions in 12 games last year, and he figures to build on those numbers with a definitive starting role in his sophomore season.
