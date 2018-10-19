Witherspoon (concussion) carries the questionable tag ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Witherspoon didn't practice Wednesday but practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. The Colorado product hasn't cleared concussion protocol just yet, but seems on pace to play Sunday. If he does miss Sunday's game, however, Greg Mabin or Jimmie Ward could get more work.

