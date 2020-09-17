Witherspoon (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon began the week as a non-participant in practice, so that he's now upgraded to limited activity is an indication that he's making progress through the league's five-step concussion protocol. He'll need to gain full medical clearance in order to suit up against the Jets on Sunday. With Richard Sherman (calf) set to spend at least three weeks on IR, Witherspoon will likely slot into the starting lineup across from Emmanuel Moseley when he's cleared to retake the field.
