49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: No limitations at practice Thursday
Witherspoon (chest) was a full participant at the 49ers practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon was questionable for Sunday's loss to the Redskins with a concussion and apparently sustained a chest injury during the game. The 22-year-old seems to be on track for the 49ers' Week 7 matchup with the Cowboys.
