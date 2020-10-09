Witherspoon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but it looks like he has a fair shot to retake the field versus Miami. Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), Richard Sherman (calf), K'Waun Williams (knee) and Dontae Johnson (groin) are all ruled out for Week 5, so getting Witherspoon back would provide a much needed boost for San Francisco's secondary.
