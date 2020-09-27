Witherspoon (hamstring) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Giants, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon was a late add to the injury report Friday dealing with the hamstring issue. With Richard Sherman (calf) already on IR, the team will be without two of its top corners. With Witherspoon sidelined, look for K'Waun Williams or Dontae Johnson to draw the start Sunday.
