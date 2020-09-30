Witherspoon (hamstring) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.
Witherspoon sat out of this past Sunday's game versus the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but it appears he's shaken it off and should be ready for Week 4's clash against the Eagles. The matchup could be quite favorable for Witherspoon depending on whether Eagles wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (foot) and/or DeSean Jackson (hamstring) play.
