Play

Witherspoon (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Witherspoon was ultimately inactive for Monday's loss to the Seahawks, but he's now put in three straight limited practices. The 24-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 3, so he may need to practice fully to have a chance of taking the field Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories