Witherspoon (calf) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Witherspoon exited Sunday's win over the Packers due to a calf injury, but he already looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, expect the third-year cornerback to play his usual rotational role against the Ravens on Sunday.

