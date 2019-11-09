49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable for Monday
Witherspoon (foot/quadriceps) is officially questionable for Monday's matchup against the Seahawks after practicing on a limited basis Saturday.
Witherspoon was unable to play last week due to the foot injury, and he failed to practice Thursday before participating on a limited basis the last two days. A quadriceps injury is now in the mix as well, but it remains to be seen whether the cornerback's able to tough it out against Seattle.
