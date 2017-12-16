49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable for Sunday
Witherspoon (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Witherspoon suffered an MCL sprain in last week's 26-16 victory over the Titans, but an encouraging MRI the next day offered hope he could play in Week 15. He has logged limited practices all week, and looks on track to be a true game-time decision Sunday. Should the cornerback ultimately sit out, look for K'Waun Williams to fill in across from Dontae Johnson.
