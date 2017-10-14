Play

Witherspoon (concussion) is considered questionable for Sunday's clash against the Redskins.

After three consecutive limited practice sessions, Witherspoon is looking like a game-time decision for Week 6. He will need to clear the team's concussion protocol in order to be activated.

