Witherspoon (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 49ers are already without Richard Sherman (calf), and now they're in danger of missing Witherspoon as well. Witherspoon played all 65 snaps in Week 2 and finished with five tackles, but if he's forced to sit out, expect K'Waun Williams to bump into a starting role while Dontae Johnson sees an increase in usage.
