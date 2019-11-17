Play

Witherspoon (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Witherspoon avoided a setback and will gear up for the divisional matchup. This will be his first outing since Week 3, and the third-year pro should slide back into a starting role. Over the first three games, Witherspoon posted nine tackles, five pass breakups and a pick-six.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories