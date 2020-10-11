Witherspoon (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The 25-year-old missed the past two games with the hamstring injury and was questionable for Week 5, but he's good to go versus Miami. Witherspoon should be heavily relied upon with Richard Sherman (calf) and K'Waun Williams (knee) on injured reserve, while Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Dontae Johnson (groin) are inactive.
