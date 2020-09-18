General manager John Lynch said Friday that Witherspoon has cleared the concussion protocol and will replace Richard Sherman (calf) in the starting lineup Week 2, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Witherspoon is set to start as the 49ers' "field" cornerback against the Jets on Sunday, a role which he should hold on to for at least three weeks while Sherman works to recover from his calf injury. However, the 25-year-old doesn't offer much upside in IDP formats due to his low career tackle numbers.