49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Remains sidelined to injury
Witherspoon (glute) has missed the first week of training camp with a glute injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
There hasn't been much information released on the severity of Witherspoon's injury, and the 49ers may be simply playing it safe with their corner heading towards preseason games. The 24-year-old is expected to compete with Jason Verrett for a starting outside corner job opposite Richard Sherman so long as his injury subsides.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Competing for starting gig•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Back in action•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lands on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Dealing with PCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Avoids major injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Diagnosed with sprain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Buy Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Parris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...