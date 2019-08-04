Witherspoon (glute) has missed the first week of training camp with a glute injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

There hasn't been much information released on the severity of Witherspoon's injury, and the 49ers may be simply playing it safe with their corner heading towards preseason games. The 24-year-old is expected to compete with Jason Verrett for a starting outside corner job opposite Richard Sherman so long as his injury subsides.