Witherspoon (glute) returned to practice Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Witherspoon had been held out of the first week of training camp due to a glute injury, but he looked healthy upon his return, nabbing a pair of interceptions during 11-on-11 drills. The third-year corner will be competing with veteran Jason Verrett for the starting outside corner job opposite Richard Sherman this preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories