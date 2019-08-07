49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Returns to practice
Witherspoon (glute) returned to practice Tuesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon had been held out of the first week of training camp due to a glute injury, but he looked healthy upon his return, nabbing a pair of interceptions during 11-on-11 drills. The third-year corner will be competing with veteran Jason Verrett for the starting outside corner job opposite Richard Sherman this preseason.
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Remains sidelined to injury•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Competing for starting gig•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Back in action•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Lands on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Dealing with PCL sprain•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Avoids major injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Mack
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...