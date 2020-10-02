Witherspoon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Witherspoon's injury appeared to get worse as the week progressed, as he logged a 'FP/LP/DNP' practice schedule en route to being ruled out completely. Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) also won't play along with Richard Sherman, who is still on IR with a hamstring injury. K'Waun Williams (hip) is next in line, but he's considered questionable as well. Dontae Johnson, Jason Verrett and to a lesser extent Ken Webster all figure to have a role in Sunday's game as a result.