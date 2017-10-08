49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Ruled out with concussion
Witherspoon (concussion) did not return to Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Witherspoon exited in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion and was eventually ruled out. The rookie third-round pick will likely be required to clear the league's concussion protocol before determining his status for Week 6.
More News
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week