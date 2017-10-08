Play

Witherspoon (concussion) did not return to Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Witherspoon exited in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion and was eventually ruled out. The rookie third-round pick will likely be required to clear the league's concussion protocol before determining his status for Week 6.

