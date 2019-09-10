49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Scores in win
Witherspoon logged two tackles, three pass breakups and an interception returned 25 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-17 win over Tampa Bay.
Witherspoon was on the field for all 70 defensive snaps Sunday. In the fourth quarter, the 24-year-old took advantage of a questionable decision by Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, intercepting a pass that seemingly didn't have an intended target and taking it back 25 yards for the score. Witherspoon had a quiet stat line apart from the pick-six, but he and the Niners secondary held receiver Mike Evans to just two catches for 28 yards on five targets.
