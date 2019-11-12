49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Sitting out MNF
Witherspoon (foot) is officially listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Seahawks.
Witherspoon missed last week's game with the same issue, an only logged limited practice time from Thursday-on. Now that he's been officially ruled out, look for D.J. Reed and K'Waun Williams to see an uptick in depth cornerback snaps for the divisional battle.
