Witherspoon hasn't cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and remains questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Earlier on Friday, GM John Lynch said Witherspoon has cleared the concussion protocol, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, but the 49ers have since walked back that statement saying that he appears on track to suit up in Sunday's game, although he's still in the protocol. If Witherspoon suits up as expected, he's going to start in place of Richard Sherman (calf) and cover a mix of Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios.
