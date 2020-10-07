Witherspoon (hamstring) was held to limited practice participation Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Witherspoon continues to turn in practice participation despite missing game action. The 25-year-old has missed the last two games with the hamstring issue, as he's in jeopardy of missing more action. Fellow starting corner Emmanuel Moseley has missed the past few games with a concussion, so the cornerback depth chart is extremely thin for the 49ers at the moment.
