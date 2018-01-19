Witherspoon finished with 32 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble during his 2017 rookie season.

It was a season of development for the 49ers' third-round pick after he was greeted with a rough welcome from veteran tailback Carlos Hyde during training camp. In addition to improving as a pass defender, Witherspoon notably made the biggest hit by a San Francisco corner in Week 9 against Adrian Peterson no less, proving to his teammates that toughness will no longer be one of his weaknesses. The 6-foot-3 defensive back appears to have done enough to earn his keep and start the 2018 campaign as one of the front runners for a starting job on the outside.