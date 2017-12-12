Witherspoon suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's 26-16 victory over the Texans, but he may avoid an time off, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Witherspoon's MRI was "encouragince," according to coach Kyle Shanahan, who also avoided ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Titans. K'Waun Williams would presumably fill in at cornerback should Witherspoon ultimately have to sit out.