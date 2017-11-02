49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Takes over as starter
Witherspoon steps into a starting cornerback role now that Rashard Robinson has been dealt to the Jets, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
While the trade may have been surprising, Witherspoon's placement as a starter is not. The rookie played in 69 of the team's 70 defensive snaps last week prior to Robinson's departure, tallying the first interception of his career. Even with a starting role, Witherspoon's IDP value will be limited due to the low tackle totals that generally come with corners.
