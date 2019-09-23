Witherspoon will be sidelined at least one month with a foot injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Witherspoon originally sustained the injury in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh and had to be carted off the field. The 24-year-old was optimistic that he could play against Cleveland after San Francisco's Week 4 bye, but it seems he'll have to rest for at least a few weeks after the bye.

