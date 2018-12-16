49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will not return Sunday
Witherspoon (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
His being ruled out so quickly is not a good sign regarding the health of the knee after getting hurt in the 49ers' first defensive series. Tarvarius Moore will continue to hold down the fort at cornerback
More News
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Leaves game Sunday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Cleared to play Week 7•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Expected to play Week 7•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Listed as questionable for Week 7•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Enters concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15