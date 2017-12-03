49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Will play in Week 13
Witherspoon (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Witherspoon was originally a game-time decision due to a minor ankle injury, but he's good to go and will draw the start at cornerback across from Dontae Johnson.
