49ers' Ahkello Witherspoon: Won't play Week 9
Witherspoon (foot) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Witherspoon will remain sidelined for the fourth straight game after suffering a setback last week. K'Waun Williams should continue to work at nickel cornerback for the 49ers in his absence.
