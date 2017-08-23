Brooks has been lining up at left outside linebacker with the first-team defense this preseason, but he isn't a lock to start over Eli Harold as the 49ers look to the future, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 33-year-old's track record of success and versatility make him the best fit to start in San Francisco's new 4-3 defense, but the final decision on the left outside linebacker job may not necessarily come down to performance. Harold represents a younger and cheaper option compared to Brooks and his expiring six-year contract. If the veteran holds onto the starting job, he could potentially surpass last year's mark of 53 tackles while serving as a more-traditional linebacker.