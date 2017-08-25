Play

The 49ers plan to release Brooks, NFL.com reports.

Management has actively been seeking a trade partner for the veteran linebacker the past couple of weeks, as 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold seems to offer a similar skillset as a 4-3 outside linebacker and only comes with a $800,000 cap hit. Brooks, on the other hand, would charge over $6 million.

