49ers' Ahmad Brooks: Days numbered in San Francisco
The 49ers plan to release Brooks, NFL.com reports.
Management has actively been seeking a trade partner for the veteran linebacker the past couple of weeks, as 2015 third-rounder Eli Harold seems to offer a similar skillset as a 4-3 outside linebacker and only comes with a $800,000 cap hit. Brooks, on the other hand, would charge over $6 million.
