49ers' Ahmad Brooks: Expected to be released
Brooks is expected to be released by the 49ers, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Brooks is the longest tenured player on the 49ers' defense and had either led or tied for the team-lead in sacks every season since 2013. With the team leaning towards starting Eli Harold at strong-side linebacker, they'll waive Brooks and his $6.1 million salary cap hit if they cannot find a suitor to trade for the pass rusher.
